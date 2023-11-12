Mac Jones benched for final drive of 1-score game after brutal INT

Mac Jones may have finally hit rock bottom with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jones was benched for the final drive of the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. The Patriots were trailing 10-6 at the time and had gotten the ball back with 1:52 and a chance to put together a game-winning touchdown drive. Bailey Zappe replaced Jones because of what happened in New England’s previous offensive possession.

The decision to bench Jones came after the third-year quarterback threw a brutal interception on a play that should have resulted in an easy go-ahead touchdown. The Patriots had 2nd-and-12 at the Indianapolis 15, and Jones inexplicably underthrew a wide-open Mike Gesicki.

Fire Mac Jones into the sun. This is the worst throw of his career pic.twitter.com/0upOL2qNLn — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 12, 2023

Zappe was seen warming up on the sideline following the turnover. The Patriots forced the Colts to punt, and Zappe and company took over at the New England 14 with just under two minutes remaining. Zappe ended up throwing an interception of his own on a failed fake spike attempt.

Bailey Zappe fakes the spike and immediately throws an interception. The 2023 Patriots in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/Ci8wWuVvzd — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 12, 2023

The Patriots have a bye in Week 11, so a quarterback change is possible. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was seen ripping into Jones on the sideline even before the costly red-zone interception.

Jones finished 15/20 for 170 yards and the interception. He has been benched multiple times this season, but it is hard to imagine him recovering from being pulled for the final drive of a one-possession game.