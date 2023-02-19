Report reveals whether Rex Ryan would leave ESPN for coaching job

Rex Ryan has not coached in the NFL since the Buffalo Bills fired him in 2016, but there has been talk of him potentially returning to the sideline next season. It does not sound like he is seeking out a new job, however.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Ryan, who also works at ESPN, would only leave the network “for the perfect situation.”

Ryan on Saturday interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator job. He and former Broncos coach Vance Joseph are among the candidates who have met with new head coach Sean Payton.

It is unclear if Ryan views the Broncos job as one of those “perfect” situations, but you can see why it would appeal to him. While Denver’s offense was atrocious in Russell Wilson’s first season with the team, the defense was one of the best in football. Ryan would have plenty of talent to coach while leaving it to Payton to turn things around for the Broncos’ offense.

Ryan, 60, has been an ESPN analyst since 2016. He has a prominent role on the network’s popular “Sunday NFL Countdown” show.