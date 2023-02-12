Rex Ryan’s son could land with fitting NFL team?

Seth Ryan may really be a chip off the old block.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday, the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Seth, the son of ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan, for their wide receiver coaching job. Seth is currently an assistant WR coach for the Detroit Lions.

The Jets would obviously be a fitting landing spot for Seth since his father was head coach of the Jets from 2009 to 2014. In fact, many of Rex’s most infamous moments came while he was in charge of the Jets.

As for Seth himself, he is still only 28 years old and first made a name for himself as a receiver on the Clemson team that won the national title in the 2016 season. Seth then became an offensive quality control coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 before joining the Lions in 2021. Now he could be headed for a third NFL team in the Jets.