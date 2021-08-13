Rey Maualuga drove through yards, slammed car into tree

Former NFL linebacker and USC star Rey Maualuga was arrested earlier this week for driving while intoxicated among other charges. Given what led to the arrest, Maualuga is fortunate he did not suffer or inflict any serious injuries or worse.

Maualuga was arrested on Wednesday in Villa Hills, Ky., and charged with DUI, criminal mischief first degree and criminal mischief third degree. Police were called after Maualuga drove his white Mercedes through multiple yards and took out several mailboxes. He then smashed into a parked car and sandwiched it between his car and a tree. TMZ shared several photos that showed the aftermath.

One of the photos showed that the airbags in Maualuga’s car were deployed. The incident occurred during daylight hours, so it is truly fortunate that no one happened to be standing in walking down the street or in their front yard.

The arrest was the second in just over a year for Maualuga. He was previously arrested by Villa Hills Police in July 2020 for driving drunk and reckless driving. The 34-year-old also had a DUI arrest in 2010.

Maualuga last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He was waived after he was arrested for battery midway through the season. Maualuga allegedly grabbed a nightclub employee by the throat in that incident after he was confronted about an unpaid bar tab.

Maualuga was a star at USC before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 38th overall pick in 2008. He spent eight seasons in Cincy before playing less than a full year with the Dolphins.

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Beall via CC-by-SA-2.0