Rey Maualuga arrested for DUI, criminal mischief

Former NFL linebacker and USC star Rey Maualuga has added another line or two to his rap sheet.

Maualuga was arrested on Wednesday night in Kentucky on several charges, according to police records that were reviewed by TMZ. While the details surrounding the arrest are unclear, Maualuga was charged with driving while under the influence, criminal mischief first degree and criminal mischief third degree. The 34-year-old was arrested by the Villa Hills Police Department and booked into Kenton County Jail.

The arrest was the second in just over a year for Maualuga. He was previously arrested by Villa Hills Police in July 2020 for driving drunk and reckless driving. Maualuga also had a DUI arrest in 2010.

Maualuga last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He was waived after he was arrested for battery midway through the season. Maualuga allegedly grabbed a nightclub employee by the throat in that incident after he was confronted about an unpaid bar tab.

Maualuga was a star at USC before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 38th overall pick in 2008. He spent eight seasons in Cincy before playing less than a full year with the Dolphins.

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Beall via CC-by-SA-2.0