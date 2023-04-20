RG3 blasts Brady Quinn over CJ Stroud report

Robert Griffin III is not happy with Brady Quinn after the former NFL quarterback shared an unflattering report about CJ Stroud.

Quinn, who works as an analyst for CBS Sports, said Wednesday that teams have some concerns about Stroud. One of them, supposedly, is that the ex-Ohio State star committed to the Manning Passing Academy and then no-showed the camp.

Griffin says that is not true. He took to Twitter on Thursday to blast Quinn for the “BOGUS” claim.

Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS. CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research. @Brady_Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 20, 2023

“Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS. CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research. @Brady_Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is STILL YOUR RESPONSIBILITY to vet character damaging information yourself before echoing it to millions of people. Too often lies are reported and used to hurt players. THAT AIN’T RIGHT,” Griffin wrote.

Quinn insists he was not repeating an unsubstantiated rumor. He said the information was “vetted.” Griffin responded by saying the story “doesn’t hold any water” and calling it “irresponsible.”

I did the research. Your story doesn’t hold any water. I also did listen. Saying you like a player while sharing a false character assassination story that was fed to you is IRRESPONSIBLE. You can’t even do the research correctly on me. Ain’t no book, my story still being written — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 20, 2023

Quinn said Wednesday that he believes Stroud will go No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans, which is what most analysts think. He also complimented Stroud’s character and said he believes he is a good prospect.

If Stroud no-showed the Manning Passing Academy after making it seem like he would be there, that probably would not sit well with teams. The camp, which was founded by Archie Manning 26 years ago, is highly respected. Perhaps NFL teams know the truth.