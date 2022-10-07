Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game

Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.

Richard Sherman almost had a stroke “run the damn ball” pic.twitter.com/m0hbrBYWFR — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 7, 2022

The passing play gave Sherman flashbacks to Super Bowl XLIX, where Russell Wilson threw an interception on 2nd-and-1 from the Patriots’ 1-yard line. The interception cost the Seahawks the Super Bowl.

Sherman tweeted a GIF of his reaction to the interception:

Flashbacks — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 7, 2022

Once again, it was Wilson who was the quarterback on a 1-yard situation with the game on the line. Once again, the pass play did not go well. The feeling was all too familiar for Sherman.