Richard Sherman takes shot at Seahawks GM over Bobby Wagner negotiation

Richard Sherman appears to have some issues with how Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider goes about his business.

Sherman appeared on 93.3 KJR in Seattle on Wednesday to discuss former teammate Bobby Wagner’s return to the Seahawks after one year with the Rams. Sherman had nothing but praise for the addition, but suggested that Schneider had disrespected Wagner during contract negotiations.

“I knew it was in the works and I was hoping that John didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t. He tried. He tried on multiple occasions,” Sherman said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Richard Sherman on @933KJR today talked about Bobby Wagner's fit with the Seahawks. Said Bobby brings consistency, leadership & a difference maker in the middle of the defense Also said Seattle initially lowballed Bobby to the point it was borderline disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/f9aC3IEY6n — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 5, 2023

When asked for details, Sherman suggested that Seattle’s initial offer to Wagner was “borderline disrespectful.”

“Just lowballing a guy,” Sherman said. “There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home, because other people offered him more money.”

Sherman has made it clear in the past that he did not appreciate how the Seahawks organization handled his 2018 departure. Perhaps there are still some lingering bad feelings toward Schneider in particular.

Wagner, by the way, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Seattle despite interest from elsewhere. It is entirely plausible that he left money on the table elsewhere.