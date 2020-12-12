Richard Sherman does not think he will be back with 49ers

Richard Sherman does not expect to return to the San Francisco 49ers next season, and it’s a matter of dollars and cents.

The 32-year-old cornerback talked with reporters on Thursday and discussed the likelihood of his return to the Niners since his contract will expire. Sherman did an analysis of the 49ers’ salary cap situation and concluded it will take a “miracle” for him to return.

Richard Sherman said it would take a "miracle" for him to be back w/ #49ers in '21. He noted team has 40 FAs, said there will be $30M in cap space, that Trent Williams will cost $20M & Fred Warner will cost $18M. "Anyone who understands the situation, understands that," he said. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 10, 2020

Sherman is in the final year of his three-year contract with the 49ers that he signed in 2018. Sherman took a risky contract filled with incentives when he signed with San Francisco following his Achilles tendon injury that ended his tenure in Seattle. He has cashed in on his contract and has made just under $13 million the last two seasons. Even at a slightly decreased price next year, it would be hard for the Niners to afford him, though they could get creative with a few cuts in order to make space for him.

Sherman made the Pro Bowl last season but has only played in three games this season due to a calf injury.