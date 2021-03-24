Report: Richard Sherman open to Seahawks reunion

Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks will forever be identified together, but it sounds entirely possible that the cornerback could play there again before his career ends.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sherman is “open” to returning to Seattle, and the interest may be mutual. However, the two sides would have to sort out finances, which would be the biggest sticking point.

On a scale of 1 to 10 "Watts", how crazy would it be if…. Richard Sherman returned to Seattle?@TomPelissero: 5 pic.twitter.com/uAKXU7ccSr — GMFB (@gmfb) March 24, 2021

“Richard Sherman is open to returning to Seattle. I believe the Seahawks also would be open to having Sherman back,” Pelissero said on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday. “This is not like Earl Thomas where it was really acrimonious at the end. These are two sides that it just came time. Sherman wanted to go do something else.

“The issue is going to be the money. … They’ve been tight up against the cap. Sherman’s made a lot of money. He’s not going to play for pennies, but if we get another couple weeks or a month or a couple months down the line past the draft and Sherman’s still sitting out there, it would not be that big of a surprise.”

One thing we know is Sherman wants to play for a contender. The Seahawks did make the playoffs last year, but there are definite issues that the organization needs to sort out to ensure they remain in contention.

Sherman’s departure may not have been extremely acrimonious, but he still had some hard feelings about it. That would have to be moved past if this was really going to happen.