Richard Sherman savagely roasts Twitter troll over injury crack

One Twitter user learned Friday that trolling Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman probably isn’t the best idea in the world.

Sherman will miss some time after injuring his hamstring during Thursday’s win over Philadelphia. He had sent out an update earlier Friday, adding some context to why he suffered the injury.

The tweet did attract a few trolls, including one user who remarked that Sherman “can’t possibly come back any worse.” That was a mistake.

I could come back as you. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 15, 2021

Between his confidence and his demeanor, Sherman is an all-time trash talker. This guy really didn’t know what he was signing up for.

Sherman was a second-team All-Pro as recently as 2019. We haven’t had a great look at him this season, but there’s plenty of reason to believe Sherman can still at least be an effective presence in the secondary.