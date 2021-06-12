This is why reportedly why Richard Sherman has yet to sign with a team

With NFL offseason programs well underway, one notable name remains on the free agent market: Richard Sherman.

While much was made about a return to the San Francisco 49ers or a possible reunion with the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman remains unsigned into mid-June with no resolution in sight. In an interview with Rikita Gupta of Bloomberg, Sherman said he was waiting for the right fit with a contender to sign on.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

There certainly appears to be more to it than that. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, it is believed that Sherman’s original contractual demands turned off most teams, leaving him without a deal.

Florio adds that there are doubts about whether the 49ers are interested in bringing Sherman back at all, even at a viable price. Even the coach who pretty clearly tampered with Sherman before free agency started never made a move for the veteran cornerback.

Though limited by injury last season, the 33-year-old Sherman has shown he can still play. It’s likely he’ll have to wait for an injury or a contender to grow concerned about its secondary to find a team now. He also probably won’t get the contract he initially wanted either.