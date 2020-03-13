Rob Gronkowski will appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown next week

Rob Gronkowski’s entry into the WWE world is taking place next week.

The former NFL tight end will be appearing on WWE Friday Night SmackDown next week, his friend Mojo Rawley said on this week’s program.

Word first emerged on Tuesday saying that Gronk was close to a deal with WWE. The report came as no surprise; Gronk was favored to go into pro wrestling upon his NFL retirement. Gronk is a longtime WWE fan and helped his buddy Rawley win a match at WrestleMania in 2017.

The 30-year-old former New England Patriot is a natural for WWE and should excel as a performer in that realm.