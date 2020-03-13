pixel 1
header
Friday, March 13, 2020

Rob Gronkowski will appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown next week

March 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s entry into the WWE world is taking place next week.

The former NFL tight end will be appearing on WWE Friday Night SmackDown next week, his friend Mojo Rawley said on this week’s program.

Word first emerged on Tuesday saying that Gronk was close to a deal with WWE. The report came as no surprise; Gronk was favored to go into pro wrestling upon his NFL retirement. Gronk is a longtime WWE fan and helped his buddy Rawley win a match at WrestleMania in 2017.

The 30-year-old former New England Patriot is a natural for WWE and should excel as a performer in that realm.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus