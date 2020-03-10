Report: Rob Gronkowski close to deal with WWE

Rob Gronkowski has long shown an interest in professional wrestling, and it looks like that will be part of his next move in retirement.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported on WWE Backstage Tuesday that Gronk is close to finalizing a deal with WWE.

“According to multiple sources, Rob Gronkowski is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” Satin said. “The capacity in which he would be used is unclear at this time. He could make an appearance as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”

Gronk helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and is a wrestling fan. He also was photographed hanging out with Triple H during the Super Bowl.

This career path was natural for the former New England Patriots tight end. There were rumors since last year about Gronk going into wrestling. He already is signed with FOX as a football analyst, and now that FOX also has a deal with WWE, Gronk becoming a part of the promotion makes sense.