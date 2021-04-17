Rob Gronkowski buys $7 million home in New York City

Rob Gronkowski is now a Big Apple guy.

Gronk bought a home in New York City at a new development, the New York Post reported this week. According to The Post, the corner home is three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and 2,652 square feet.

The price tag was hefty: $7 million.

The residence is at 35 Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The facility boasts indoor and outdoor pools, a SoulCycle, spa and Equinox Hotel, residents-only gym, playroom, business center, lounge, dining room and terrace with catering services.

Gronk’s career earnings are estimated to be around $70 million. He claimed to have not spent his playing salary and was reportedly living off his endorsement money as of a few years ago. That means he should have plenty saved up for properties such as this one.

Gronk, 31, retired after the 2018 NFL season. But he returned last season to team with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The decision paid off as they won the Super Bowl, with Gronk catching two touchdowns in the win over the Chiefs.