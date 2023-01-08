Rob Gronkowski had very fitting donation amount to Damar Hamlin charity

Rob Gronkowski remains true to his character even when charity is involved.

Damar Hamlin’s charity toy drive has raised over $8 million. Donations to the drive, which Hamlin started in 2020, surged after the Buffalo Bills safety had a serious medical emergency during the team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many figures around the NFL have donated to the charity, including former tight end Gronkowski. Gronk donated $6,900 to the toy drive, which is a very fitting amount.

New year, same Gronk pic.twitter.com/QaI2JdxUvM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 7, 2023

Gronk is well known for his sophomoric humor, which includes a love of the number 69.

Gronk keeping things light even during a tough situation like this provides some nice comic relief.