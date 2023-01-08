 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 8, 2023

Rob Gronkowski had very fitting donation amount to Damar Hamlin charity

January 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Rob Gronkowski in a Bucs uniform

Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski remains true to his character even when charity is involved.

Damar Hamlin’s charity toy drive has raised over $8 million. Donations to the drive, which Hamlin started in 2020, surged after the Buffalo Bills safety had a serious medical emergency during the team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many figures around the NFL have donated to the charity, including former tight end Gronkowski. Gronk donated $6,900 to the toy drive, which is a very fitting amount.

Gronk is well known for his sophomoric humor, which includes a love of the number 69.

Gronk keeping things light even during a tough situation like this provides some nice comic relief.

Article Tags

Damar HamlinRob Gronkowski
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus