Rob Gronkowski tweets funny shot at ex-Patriots teammate Chandler Jones

Rob Gronkowski is back in the league, and now he is also back roasting his fellow players.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones took to Twitter Sunday to ask his fans if he would make NFL Network’s “Top 100” players list this year.

You guys think I’ll be ranked in the Top 100 this year? Lmk! — Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) July 26, 2020

Gronkowski, Jones’ former teammate on the New England Patriots, replied to the tweet by clowning him over the seemingly dumb question, given that Jones recorded a career-high 19.0 sacks last season (second in the NFL).

No, you barely had any sacks. https://t.co/EiLmopWEJN — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) July 27, 2020

Jones and Gronkowski were teammates in New England for four seasons from 2012 to 2015, winning Super Bowl XLIX together. The former signed with the Cardinals in 2016, and the latter just came out of a one-year retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Granted, the three-time Pro Bowler Jones was actually left off the “Top 100” players list entirely in 2019 (though he did rank No. 28 in the 2018 edition). Gronkowski will never miss an opportunity for a roast though, but if Jones wants some material for a return shot, he definitely has plenty of it.