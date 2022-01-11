Rob Gronkowski had hilarious comment about contract incentive during game

Rob Gronkowski earned himself an extra $1 million with his big day on Sunday, and he was very aware of where he stood as time ticked away in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

Gronkowski needed seven catches and 85 yards to cash in on a pair of $500,000 contract incentives. The tight end was mic’ed up during the game, and he cracked a great joke to a Bucs assistant when he was one catch shy of the mark. Gronk said he was going to “have to go get a real job” if he couldn’t secure another reception.

Rob Gronkowski was Mic’d up on Sunday while he was trying to reach his $1M in incentives. "If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job." Tom Brady got the message and made sure to get him the ball. 💰💰 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/TNRkJCihKX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2022

Fortunately, Gronkowski ended up with seven catches for 137 yards. He can keep his day job, at least for now.

Tom Brady wasn’t about to let Gronk miss out on his big bonus. The quarterback had an awesome gesture for his longtime teammate late in the game to help Gronkowski secure the bag.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports