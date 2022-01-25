Rob Gronkowski has interesting remarks on his future amid Tom Brady uncertainty

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are the peanut butter and jelly of the NFL. But what happens if just the jelly is left? Gronkowski hinted at the answer to that question this week.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Gronkowski made some interesting comments about his future. Gronkowski said that he would consider coming back to the Bucs even if Brady retires.

“I’ll never throw anything off the board,” Gronkowski said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The 32-year-old Gronkowski proved this season, his second in Tampa Bay, that he still has plenty left in the tank. Despite missing several weeks with a rib injury, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler is a free agent this offseason though.

Gronkowski has never caught passes from an NFL quarterback other than Brady (save for a brief period in 2016 when Brady was hurt). The two spent many years together in New England prior to Gronkowski retiring in 2019. Shortly after though, Gronkowski came out of retirement to follow Brady to Tampa Bay, and they ended up winning their fourth Super Bowl together.

Brady is pretty clearly Gronkowski’s favorite teammate, and Brady even had an ultimate teammate gesture for Gronkowski a few weeks ago. But even if Brady decides to call it quits, that does not necessarily mean Gronkowski will walk away with him too.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports