Rob Gronkowski is fed up with ‘Baby Gronk’

Jake San Miguel, a 10-year-old football player from California, has become a viral sensation in recent weeks. He’s been given the nickname “Baby Gronk” and his father, Jake San Miguel, has been persistent in attempting to secure the spotlight for his son. But it’s gone so far that Rob Gronkowski has had enough.

The real Gronk feels the antics of San Miguel have gone entirely too far and the former All-Pro is prepared to act.

“Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronkowski told Barstool Sports at Tight End University. “Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ Did I see him? I go, ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’ The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

Gronkowski isn’t laughing.

Despite many enjoying the “Baby Gronk” persona, which has been boosted thanks to a collaboration with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and nearly 320 thousand social media followers, Gronkowski intends to get his lawyers involved.

“We’re gonna cease and desist Baby Gronk’s dad,” Gronkowski said, as transcribed by the New York Post.

Other former NFL players such as Dan Orlovsky, JJ Watt and Chris Long have also spoken out against San Miguel’s “programming” of “Baby Gronk,” which is something the father boasted about in previous interviews.

I’ve always said… Kids should play multiple sports and kids should be allowed to be kids. I’m not against advanced leagues, better competition, etc. But no kid should be playing one sport all year & no kid should be training “like a pro” until at least HS. They’re kids. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 9, 2023

Gronkowski is well within his rights to send a cease and desist, and he seemed genuine when mentioning that he would. But even that seems unlikely to slow San Miguel down.