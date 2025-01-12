Rob Gronkowski wants Mike Vrabel to hire familiar name as Patriots OC

Rob Gronkowski is very pleased with the New England Patriots’ hire of Mike Vrabel as head coach. Now, the former tight end wants to see the Patriots double down on their history and bring in another familiar face to run the offense.

Gronkowski was full of praise for the Vrabel hire on “FOX NFL Sunday,” but he urged the Patriots to go one step further. He suggested Vrabel should immediately try to bring back longtime New England assistant Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.

“If I’m Mike Vrabel, the first thing I would do is dial up the number of Josh McDaniels, a familiar [face] to Patriot fans, and hire him as the offensive coordinator as soon as possible,” Gronkowski said.

"This guy is going to keep everyone accountable in the organization." @RobGronkowski shares his thoughts on the Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8zAIwyFVp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2025

McDaniels has had two unsuccessful stints as an NFL head coach, but has been well-regarded during his multiple stints as offensive coordinator. It has been reported that he would be interested in the role if it were offered to him again.

The good news for Gronkowski is that it sounds like Vrabel might be inclined to take his advice after landing the job Sunday.