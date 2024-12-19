Report: Notable coach would be open to reunion with Patriots

The New England Patriots could decide to make significant changes to their coaching staff this offseason, and one longtime reporter says a big reunion should not be ruled out.

With Jerod Mayo potentially on the hot seat in just his first season as Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel has been mentioned as a candidate to replace his former teammate. According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, Vrabel would have interest in the Patriots job if were to become available. The same is true for Josh McDaniels, who would be open to returning to New England as offensive coordinator.

“(Vrabel) would have an interest in coaching the New England Patriots,” Bedard said. “I think there’s a pretty good chance that Josh McDaniels would come with him. That’s my understanding. That’s what I’m hearing.”

"Yes [Mike Vrabel] would have an interest in coaching the New England Patriots. I think there's a pretty good chance that Josh McDaniels would come with him. That's my understanding, that's what I'm hearing." NEW EP: @GregABedard #Patriots Podcast w/ @NickCRadio

:… pic.twitter.com/rfNcwnE1oP — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) December 19, 2024

Bedard is not the only longtime Patriots reporter who says Vrabel would be interested in the New England job.

The Patriots committed to Mayo as their coach-in-waiting before they parted ways with Bill Belichick. Vrabel was then unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans. While some believe Robert Kraft will give Mayo more than one season to prove himself, it might be harder for the Patriots owner to pass on Vrabel a second time if McDaniels were also part of the deal.

McDaniels had two separate stints as an offensive assistant under Belichick in New England. He was with the Patriots for all six of their Super Bowl titles in the Brady/Belichick era. Vrabel played was a linebacker on three of those championship teams.

The Patriots fell to 3-11 with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Mayo then did himself no favors with a comment he made in his postgame press conference.

Kraft is 83 and determined to prove the Patriots can remain a respectable franchise without Brady and Belichick. If he thinks he was wrong about Mayo, a change could come sooner rather than later.