Rob Gronkowski explains why he will only play for 1 team

Rob Gronkowski is in no rush to decide if he wants to play football in 2022, but he has made one important determination. The star tight end is only willing to play for one team, and the reason for that is fairly straightforward.

Gronkowski reiterated in a recent interview with SB Nation’s Debbie Emery that he is not going to play for any other team than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said he loved playing for Bruce Arians but that Arians’ decision to step aside will not impact his future.

“The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play,” Gronkowski explained. “Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs.”

It seemed like Gronkowski was infatuated with a certain AFC team during Tom Brady’s brief retirement. Now that Brady has decided to play for the Bucs again next season, Gronk has changed his tune. Even if he claims his future is not tied to Brady’s, it is safe to assume that situation was a factor.

Despite missing several weeks with a rib injury, Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 32-year-old is still capable of producing when healthy. Brady already convinced Gronk to come out of retirement once, so we’re guessing the quarterback can get his buddy to run it back one more time.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports