Rob Gronkowski plans to return to Buccaneers in 2021

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and it doesn’t sound like he is in any hurry to leave now that he’s back.

Gronkowski is set to become a free agent on March 17, but said after Sunday’s Super Bowl win that he expects to return to the Buccaneers in 2021.

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on being back in Tampa in 2020, mentions that he's a free agent for the first time in his career, but then adds, "I don't see why not, I don't see why I wouldn't be back." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 8, 2021

Gronkowski is still only 31, though he’s dealt with plenty of injuries. He did stay healthy in 2020, playing in all 16 games for only the second time in his NFL career. That improved health seems to have thoroughly increased Gronk’s enjoyment of playing again.

Based on what the Buccaneers have said, they’d probably be very happy to have Gronkowski back. He won’t want to play anywhere else, so there’s no reason this shouldn’t get done.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.