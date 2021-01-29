Bucs GM raves about Rob Gronkowski as locker room presence

Tom Brady is the big story when it comes to the turnaround for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but Rob Gronkowski’s impact should not be forgotten.

Gronk came out of retirement to join Brady on the Bucs. Though Gronk didn’t blow anyone away with the offensive stats, he still had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

And according to Bucs GM Jason Licht, Gronk’s presence has been big for the team.

“There’s a lot of talk of what Tom has done for this locker room, and it’s all warranted, but what Gronk has done for this locker room is equally as amazing. He’s just a great teammate and loves life,” Licht said Wednesday.

Licht praised Gronk for his positive energy but also noted how he gets serious when it’s time to be serious.

“He just lifts you up just by being him. He’s funny. We have conversations every day and I look forward to it. I tell my wife, ‘Can’t wait to go talk to Gronk at practice today.’ He’s just being himself. He’s very authentic. He loves the game and when it’s time to be serious, he’s very serious.”

This is exactly what makes Gronk so popular and beloved by fans. He’s not afraid to break out all his moves and put himself out there either, just like he did with his great dance moves after the NFC Championship.

