Rob Gronkowski proud of his handsome rhinoceros

Rob Gronkowski received a nice honor from a local zoo and is keeping up with his namesake’s progress.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park shared in October that they were naming their new baby rhino calf “Gronk” after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end. Gronk said at the time it was an honor to have the rhino named after him. His entire video was humorous.

The zoo shared an update on the calf on Thursday. Rhino Gronk is now over five months old and weighing over 600 pounds. Football player Gronk weighed in and commented on how “handsome” the rhino is.

He is so handsome! https://t.co/eJ8xYY5HYK — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 26, 2021

Gronk does play like a rhino on the field. He’s big, hard-charging, and tough to bring down. The young beast was well-named and is not the first tight end to get such an honor.