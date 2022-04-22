 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 21, 2022

Rob Gronkowski trolls reporter over bad draft prediction

April 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rob Gronkowski in a Bucs uniform

Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski had some fun with a reporter over Twitter Thursday over a bad prediction about him.

On Sunday, the Twitter account “Freezing Cold Takes,” tweeted a screenshot of a 2010 draft prediction about the tight end. Patriots reporter Greg Bedard said he didn’t at all understand the hype over Gronk, who at the time was a tight end at Arizona.

Those running Gronk’s Twitter page saw the tweet and had some fun with it. They reminded Bedard of the poor prediction.

Gronk had 75 catches for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons in college at Arizona. Back injuries led him to slip in the draft before the Pats picked him.

The Patriots ended up taking Gronk in the second round that year with the No. 42 overall pick. He went on to play nine seasons for New England, making five Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowls. 92 touchdown catches later, Gronk has proved himself to be one of the best tight ends in history.

Bedard whiffed on that one.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus