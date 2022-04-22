Rob Gronkowski trolls reporter over bad draft prediction

Rob Gronkowski had some fun with a reporter over Twitter Thursday over a bad prediction about him.

On Sunday, the Twitter account “Freezing Cold Takes,” tweeted a screenshot of a 2010 draft prediction about the tight end. Patriots reporter Greg Bedard said he didn’t at all understand the hype over Gronk, who at the time was a tight end at Arizona.

12 Years pic.twitter.com/lOJDMMeNUr — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) April 17, 2022

Those running Gronk’s Twitter page saw the tweet and had some fun with it. They reminded Bedard of the poor prediction.

Gronk had 75 catches for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons in college at Arizona. Back injuries led him to slip in the draft before the Pats picked him.

The Patriots ended up taking Gronk in the second round that year with the No. 42 overall pick. He went on to play nine seasons for New England, making five Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowls. 92 touchdown catches later, Gronk has proved himself to be one of the best tight ends in history.

Bedard whiffed on that one.