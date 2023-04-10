Rob Gronkowski reveals where he stands on playing in 2023

Tom Brady may have truly been the only person who could convince Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement again.

Gronkowski retired for a second time following the 2021 season. He has repeatedly refused to shut down rumors about him making an NFL return, but it sounds like the star tight end has finally made a decision that will stick. Gronk recently told TMZ that he will not be playing in the NFL next season or at any point after that.

“There’s no chance anymore,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happily retired.”

Gronk joked that he has taken up pickleball, which satisfies his competitive itch.

“I’m happily retired. I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football,” Gronkowski added.

It is hard to believe that Gronkowski is still just 33. He spoke with the Buccaneers about a potential comeback last season but ultimately decided against it.

Gronk did admit months ago that there is one thing that could convince him to return again, but it does not seem like he is considering it anymore.

Gronkowski sat out all of 2019 before joining Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He helped the team win a Super Bowl and then played another season in 2021 before calling it quits again. With Brady now officially retired, it is even less likely that Gronk will change his mind.