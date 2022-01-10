Rob Gronkowski, Stefon Diggs cash in on big contract incentives

Week 18 is a big one for many players trying to achieve contract incentives. Two players in particular were rewarded by achieving lucrative incentives: Rob Gronkowski and Stefon Diggs.

Gronk entered Sunday’s Week 18 game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers needing 7 catches and 85 yards in order to earn separate $500,000 bonuses for receptions (55) and receiving yards (750).

Gronk finished the game with 7 catches for 137 yards, putting him at 55 and 802. That was enough to earn him both bonuses, giving him an extra $1 million for the season.

Diggs cashed in even bigger.

The Buffalo Bills receiver needed six receptions to reach 100 on the season, which would raise his base salary for the next two seasons. He also needed 231 receiving yards to reach 1,375 yards on the season, which would have also raised his base salary.

Diggs finished with nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. It was a big game and enough to earn him $1.55 million.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen apparently did his best to hook up his favorite target.

Josh asked about the Diggs bonus money incentives he had to hit. Josh deadpans: "What bonus money?" Big laugh.#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 10, 2022

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports