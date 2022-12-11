Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take.

Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.

“You also can’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders?” Gronkowski asked. “History states that they’re pretenders every year.”

Cowboys fans probably won’t like it, but Gronkowski was stating the obvious. Dallas has just four playoff wins since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995. They have consistently come up short even when they look like they have one of the best teams in the NFC.

The Cowboys were 9-3 entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, but nothing that they do in the regular season will matter until they prove people like Gronkowski wrong.