Rob Gronkowski says 1 tight end left in the playoffs is ‘underrated’

There are only four teams left in the NFL playoffs, and Rob Gronkowski thinks a tight end on one of those four remaining teams is “underrated.”

Gronk appeared on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on Wednesday and talked about Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz had 66 catches for 654 yards with 7 touchdowns during the regular season. He caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the team’s playoff win over the Lions on Saturday.

Gronk believes the former three-time Pro Bowl tight end is “underrated.”

“Zach Ertz is a super reliable tight end. He’s underrated,” Gronk said.

“I would say that Zach Ertz is very decisive in everything that he does. … He’s great for 3rd and short and in the red zone and keeps the chains going. It’s huge to have guys like that around a rookie quarterback.”

What makes #Commanders TE Zach Ertz so UNDERRATED? 💪📈 Gronk: "Zach Ertz is very DECISIVE in everything that he does… He's great for 3rd and short and in the red zone and keeps the chains going."@RobGronkowski @heykayadams @Commanders | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/KxVktamSRh — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 22, 2025

Fans of both the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles know how good Ertz is.

Ertz played nine seasons with the Eagles and made three Pro Bowls. 2018 was his best statistical season as he had 116 catches for 1,163 yards with 8 touchdowns for them. After spending three seasons with Arizona, Ertz joined the Commanders and has been extremely productive. He was second on the Commanders during the regular season in every receiving category behind Terry McLaurin.

Jayden Daniels has been targeting Ertz in the red zone a tremendous amount lately.