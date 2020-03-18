pixel 1
Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania

March 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rob Gronkowski is not just moving over to the WWE. He’s becoming a lead personality for the promotion.

Gronkowski announced on Wednesday that he is going to be hosting WrestleMania this year, which is going to be held over two nights for the first time ever — April 4 and April 5.

WrestleMania36 will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with only essential personnel on hand. There will be a closed set during production.

WrestleMania is the biggest event on the wrestling calendar every year, so the organization was loathe to cancel it. And having Gronk involved might bring in additional sports fans to watch it.

Gronk previously helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, so this is a WrestleMania return for him.


