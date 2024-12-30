Robert Griffin III calls out Eric Dickerson for his stance on rushing record

Robert Griffin III had a pointed message for people like Eric Dickerson who do not want to see their old NFL records broken.

Griffin congratulated Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels for breaking his record for most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback. Daniels accomplished the feat Sunday night when he took his total to 864 rushing yards, besting Griffin’s previous record of 815.

Griffin went a step further, however. He criticized “old heads” for “drinking all that haterade” and being critical of current players who threaten old records.

“I wanted Jayden Daniels to break my rookie rushing record because I’m not about rooting against the next generation,” Griffin wrote. “He EARNED IT. He is the FUTURE. Some of these old heads need to stop drinking all that haterade and lift up these young guys instead of tearing them down.”

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 30, 2024

The message appears aimed at Dickerson, who has openly said he is rooting against Eagles RB Saquon Barkley as Barkley threatens the single-season rushing record. Griffin clearly is not on board with that.

The good news for Dickerson is that Barkley does not seem particularly eager to go for that record in Week 18. Griffin, on the other hand, sounds like he would love to see it happen, even if it isn’t his record to lose.