Saquon Barkley answers whether he is chasing Eric Dickerson’s record

Saquon Barkley is officially within striking distance of Eric Dickerson’s all-time record for rushing yards in a single season, but it does not seem to be be the most important thing for him right now.

The Philadelphia Eagles star Barkley rushed for another 167 yards on Sunday in a 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that officially clinched the NFC East division for Philly. The outing put Barkley at 2,005 rushing yards for the season and exactly 100 yards away from Dickerson’s all-time record of 2,105 set back in 1984. Barkley can now go for the record in the Eagles’ final game of the season next week against the New York Giants (though Philly sitting their starters for that game is a possibility with the division now all wrapped up).

Speaking with reporters after Sunday’s game, Barkley was asked whether he was actively chasing Dickerson’s record.

“I’m not overtly trying to get it,” said Barkley, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “I’m not scared of it. But we’ve got bigger things we’re focused on. Whether we play next week or rest, I’m fine with that. I didn’t sign here just to break a record. I want to do something special with the team.”

The 13-3 Eagles are still mathematically in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. But that is a very unlikely scenario as they still would need to win next week, have the 13-2 Detroit Lions lose twice, and have the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings lose this week.

When it comes to the record, Dickerson recently made very clear that he is not rooting for Barkley to break it. Though Dickerson managed to do it in a 16-game season while Barkley gets a 17-game season, Dickerson had 379 carries when he broke the record while Barkley currently has just 345 (and is on pace for 367). Regardless though, the record is there for the taking if Barkley decides he wants to go for it rather than resting for the playoffs.