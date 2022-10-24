Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.

The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.

“Patrick Mahomes has proven that he doesn’t need Tyreek to play at an elite level,” Griffin said. “And now, their offense is better without Tyreek Hill.”

Booger McFarland disagreed and said you don’t get better without Hill. But Griffin repeated his claim.

“This offense is better without Tyreek,” Griffin said.

Steve Young agreed, stating that Patrick Mahomes has become better, and the Chiefs’ offensive line is better too.

The Chiefs are 5-2 this season and are No. 1 in the NFL in points scored per game. They were fourth (2021), sixth (2020), fifth (2019) and first (2018) in the NFL in the previous four seasons under Mahomes and Hill.

One could argue that the Chiefs’ offense is better so far this year than it was last season, but we’re only seven weeks through the season. There’s a long way to go, especially when the weather starts to turn.

It’s difficult to conceive that the Chiefs’ offense might be better without one of the top receivers in the league. Hill is a speedster who scored 67 touchdowns with Kansas City. He is averaging a career-high 110.4 yards receiving per game with Miami. There is no doubt that he is a weapon and playmaker. And the numbers so far are favorable to Kansas City’s offense.

If pressed, I’d still rather have a Chiefs offense with Hill than without. But KC does look good this season.