Robert Griffin III had a legendary reaction to his firing from ESPN

Robert Griffin III may have been fired by ESPN on Thursday, but that did not diminish his sense of humor.

Griffin went viral for the post he shared on X in response to the news that he had been let go by ESPN. The former NFL quarterback shared a 6-second clip from the 1995 comedy “Friday.” The clip shows the father from the movie in disbelief asking how his son got fired on his day off.

For Griffin, that humorous movie scene unfortunately played out in real life.

Griffin had been hired by ESPN in 2021 and had two years remaining on his contract with the network. He served in several broadcasting roles for ESPN. He was a panelist on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” pregame show, though he recently was replaced by Jason Kelce. Griffin also served as an analyst for top college football games.

A previous report about Griffin said the former Heisman Trophy winner could resurface at a rival network.