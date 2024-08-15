Robert Griffin III reportedly fired by ESPN

Robert Griffin III is out at ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Griffin has been fired by ESPN. The former NFL quarterback had two years remaining on his contract with the network.

ESPN hired Griffin as an analyst in 2021. He served in a variety of roles, one of which was on the “Monday Night Football” pregame show. RG3 was recently replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce for that role.

Griffin had also served on one of ESPN’s top college football game broadcast teams alongside play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen. He made regular appearances on other programs as well, including one during which he recently dropped an S-bomb.

Marchand notes that Griffin was viewed as a “rising star” at ESPN as recently as last year, but the opinion of network executives obviously changed.

Griffin was said to have impressed executives at FOX Sports when he interviewed with the network prior to landing at ESPN in 2021, so it is possible he could circle back there. FOX Sports 1 recently parted ways with one of their most recognizable faces.