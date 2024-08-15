 Skip to main content
Robert Griffin III reportedly fired by ESPN

August 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Steve Young (left), Robert Griffin III (center) and Larry Fitzgerald on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III is out at ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Griffin has been fired by ESPN. The former NFL quarterback had two years remaining on his contract with the network.

ESPN hired Griffin as an analyst in 2021. He served in a variety of roles, one of which was on the “Monday Night Football” pregame show. RG3 was recently replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce for that role.

Griffin had also served on one of ESPN’s top college football game broadcast teams alongside play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen. He made regular appearances on other programs as well, including one during which he recently dropped an S-bomb.

Marchand notes that Griffin was viewed as a “rising star” at ESPN as recently as last year, but the opinion of network executives obviously changed.

Griffin was said to have impressed executives at FOX Sports when he interviewed with the network prior to landing at ESPN in 2021, so it is possible he could circle back there. FOX Sports 1 recently parted ways with one of their most recognizable faces.

