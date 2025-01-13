Robert Griffin III reacts to Jayden Daniels leading Commanders to playoff win

Robert Griffin III had a heartfelt message after Jayden Daniels helped the Washington Commanders advance to the Divisional Round.

Daniels led the Commanders to a 23-20 win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Commanders got a fortuitous doink on Zane Gonzalez’s game-winning field goal to win the Wild Card showdown.

The rookie quarterback looked poised in his first taste of NFL postseason action. Daniels went 24/35 for 268 yards and had 2 touchdowns in the victory. He also led his team with 36 rushing yards on 13 carries.

After the game, Griffin went on X to praise Daniels.

“Jayden Daniels. Special. He is what Washington has deserved for the longest time,” wrote Griffin.

Griffin’s message must have felt bittersweet to post given RGIII’s former ties to the Commanders franchise.

Washington had high hopes that Griffin would become its franchise QB after the team drafted him second overall in 2012. Griffin won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which Daniels appears likely to win as well.

Like Griffin, Daniels also showed off his dual-threat abilities as a rookie. Both players surpassed 800 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs in their first pro seasons.

But as Commanders fans are well aware, Griffin’s path to stardom was derailed by a serious knee injury in his first playoff game. RGIII’s career was never the same after his injury.

While Griffin has carved out a solid career in the media, there’s an alternate universe where he stayed healthy and won his first playoff game as a rookie, just like Daniels did.