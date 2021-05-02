Robert Griffin III took a shot at Kirk Cousins

Robert Griffin III may still have some bitterness over losing his job to Kirk Cousins.

Griffin joined Bleacher Report’s coverage of the NFL Draft this weekend. He was asked to give some analysis of the Minnesota Vikings’ draft pick of Kellen Mond early in the third round at No. 66 overall.

RG3 said he didn’t think Cousins would be happy about Minnesota picking Mond.

“I can tell you right now that No. 8 in Minnesota is probably not real happy right now,” Griffin said. “Because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. Kellen Mond is the big, physical quarterback. He can run it, throw it all over the field, and I don’t think that that’s something that (Cousins) is able to do in Minnesota. But, I think that’s what the coaching staff and front office is looking for.”

First Griffin figured that Cousins would be worried about his job security. But next he took a jab at Cousins.

“Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons. If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning towards Mond if he comes in and impresses,” Griffin said.

The “collecting checks” part was an unnecessary jab from Griffin. The Vikings haven’t ascended the way they hoped they would have after signing Cousins after the 2017 season. But two years ago they went 10-6 and made the divisional round of the playoffs. And last season they had the No. 4 scoring offense in the league.

He’s not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but Cousins is doing a lot more than collecting checks for the Vikings. Maybe Griffin likes getting digs in Cousins because he’s bitter over Kirk outplaying him in Washington despite being just a fourth-round pick.