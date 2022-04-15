Robert Kraft has very ambitious target for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick turns 70 this week, but the New England Patriots coach does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Owner Robert Kraft clearly believes that will continue, possibly for quite some time.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk shared an anecdote from a previous interview with Kraft. At the time, Kraft told Florio that he envisions Belichick coaching well into his 80s.

“Several years ago at the league meetings, Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, told me in an interview that he wants to see Bill Belichick coach into his 80s,” Florio said. “He wants to see him perform at a high level like a Warren Buffet or a Rupert Murdoch well past his 80th birthday. He believes he can.”

Belichick used to say he did not intend to coach into his 70s, but he is now going to do just that. Him backing off further would not be a shock. With rumors of a potential successor on staff, there does seem to be some planning for the day Belichick does eventually depart. That day doesn’t seem to be close, though.