Robert Kraft cites 1 surprising reason Calvin Ridley did not sign with Patriots

March 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches from the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots made a strong push to sign Calvin Ridley when free agency began, but the star wide receiver landed with the Tennessee Titans. Robert Kraft claims there was at least one factor in Ridley’s decision that the Patriots had no control over.

Kraft told reporters on Tuesday that the Patriots were not outbid for Ridley. While some have speculated that Massachusetts having a state income tax (Tennessee does not) played a role in Ridley signing with the Titans, Kraft said New England was willing to make up the difference with their contract offer.

What the Patriots could not account for was Ridley’s girlfriend wanting to remain in the south, according to Kraft.

“It was made clear his girlfriend wanted to be in the south. … He didn’t want to be in the northeast,” Kraft said.

Kraft also acknowledged that the uncertain quarterback situation in New England may have been a deterrent for Ridley. Though, the Titans have a big question mark of their own with Will Levis entering the season as a starter for the first time.

The Patriots had one of the worst rosters in football last year, which is likely why they failed to make a big splash in free agency. It is possible that Ridley never had any interest in playing in New England and was just trying to drive up offers. His decision really seems like it came down to the Titans and one other team.

