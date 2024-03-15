Calvin Ridley explains why he left Jaguars to sign with Titans

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley surprised many by signing with the Tennessee Titans, turning down the chance to return to Jacksonville. While money was undoubtedly a major reason, Ridley suggested that the Titans offered something else the Jaguars could not.

Ridley said Friday that he wanted to remain with the Jaguars, but several factors swayed him to the Titans. He said that he wanted to play for a team that had another top wide receiver that could draw attention away from him, and he saw that in DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think playing them twice a year, I was watching them and looking at the things they did have,” Ridley said, via Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville Times-Union. “I know that [DeAndre Hopkins] is here and I know that I want to play with another receiver on the other side that can help me do what I do best.”

One can see the appeal from Ridley’s perspective. When he played for Atlanta, he was able to work alongside Julio Jones to give defenses something to think about. Evidently, he did not see that in Jacksonville, where he worked with Christian Kirk as the other top receiver.

The 31-year-old Hopkins did prove his elite status once again in 2023, rebounding with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Ridley may take some targets from him, but he will take some of the focus off Hopkins as well.

There is no reason to doubt Ridley’s reasoning here, but it is worth noting that he had some big financial incentives to join the Titans too.