Robert Saleh weighs in on Jets rookie’s Tom Brady autograph

New York Jets rookie Brandin Echols made the bold move of getting Tom Brady’s autograph after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That did not go over well with some fans in light of the Jets’ loss, but coach Robert Saleh does not feel that way.

Echols intercepted Brady during Sunday’s game, and had the Buccaneers quarterback sign the football after Tampa Bay’s comeback win. Saleh said it was a bold move by Echols, but not one the coach had any issue with.

Saleh says it was "ballsy by the rookie" for Echols to ask Brady to sign the ball he intercepted. Adds it "speaks volumes" to the character of Brady to sign it. Adds he understands the optics, but also says he has no problem with what Echols did. Says NFL is a brotherhood. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) January 3, 2022

The postgame jersey swap is a pretty common practice in the NFL, and one that players value highly. It’s how players show respect for each other. Getting someone’s autograph is a bit different, as it can make someone like Echols look a bit starstruck. The fact that Echols used a ball he intercepted makes things different, though.

In the grand scheme of things, this really is not a big deal. It’s nothing compared to what the Buccaneers dealt with on Sunday.

