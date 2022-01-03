 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 3, 2022

Robert Saleh weighs in on Jets rookie’s Tom Brady autograph

January 3, 2022
by Grey Papke

Robert Saleh on the sidelines

New York Jets rookie Brandin Echols made the bold move of getting Tom Brady’s autograph after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That did not go over well with some fans in light of the Jets’ loss, but coach Robert Saleh does not feel that way.

Echols intercepted Brady during Sunday’s game, and had the Buccaneers quarterback sign the football after Tampa Bay’s comeback win. Saleh said it was a bold move by Echols, but not one the coach had any issue with.

The postgame jersey swap is a pretty common practice in the NFL, and one that players value highly. It’s how players show respect for each other. Getting someone’s autograph is a bit different, as it can make someone like Echols look a bit starstruck. The fact that Echols used a ball he intercepted makes things different, though.

In the grand scheme of things, this really is not a big deal. It’s nothing compared to what the Buccaneers dealt with on Sunday.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus