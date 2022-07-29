Robert Saleh reuniting with notable former player on Jets

Robert Saleh is running it back with one of his old players, albeit some 3,000 miles away from where they first linked up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets. The move reunites Alexander with the Jets head coach Saleh, whom he played for in San Francisco.

The 27-year-old Alexander recorded 3.5 sacks and 50 combined tackles in 12 total appearances last year for the New Orleans Saints. A Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alexander’s previous NFL stop was with the 49ers, where Saleh was his defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.

Alexander should help out a Jets defense that gave up the most total yards per game in the NFL last season (397.6). But even with Alexander in tow, many are expecting little to nothing from Saleh’s Jets in 2022.