Former NFL QB has grim prediction for Jets’ season

The New York Jets have made significant improvements to their roster this offseason, including the additions of tight end C.J. Uzomah and guard Laken Tomlinson. But one ex-NFL quarterback is predicting a rough season for Gang Green due to the team’s difficult schedule.

Brady Quinn serves as a host for FOX Sports Radio and as a guest for CBS Sports HQ. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, Quinn shared that he believes the Jets will win no more than five games.

“Their season’s going to be over before they get to the bye [week],” Quinn said. “As good as the roster has improved, I just haven’t been a believer in Zach Wilson.”

Former #NFL QB Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) is not a fan of the #Jets this year, ‘their season is going to be over before the bye’ + ‘there is a realistic scenario that they start 1-8 maybe 0-9’ + ‘I’m not a believer in Zach Wilson’ 😳: 🎥 @CBSSportsHQ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/NppGilJONl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 17, 2022

While the Jets have improved, they have a daunting first-half schedule where wins may be hard to come by.

The Jets face all four AFC North teams during the first four weeks of their season, including the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. In 2021, the Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns combined for a 35-33-1 record.

It isn’t unreasonable to think the Jets will lose all four of those games.

From Week 5 to their Week 10 bye, the Jets face the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Those are all tough games, and it isn’t far-fetched to think the Jets could lose at least four of them.

“There’s a realistic scenario where they’re 0-8 [at the bye week], maybe 1-9,” Quinn said.

Much of the Jets’ success will depend on whether or not Wilson takes a big step forward in his sophomore season.

Wilson threw for nine touchdowns and 2,334 yards in 13 games last season, but only showed glimpses of becoming a capable NFL starter. With new additions to the offense in Uzomah, Tomlinson, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Zach Wilson has the weapons to try to prove Quinn wrong.