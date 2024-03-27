Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson had heated confrontation at owners meetings?

The New York Jets cannot even get through the NFL owners meetings without a bit of drama flaring up, at least according to one new claim.

In an appearance on “Around The NFL,” NFL Media’s Colleen Wolfe cited a “very reliable source” that said Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh became involved in a “very heated conversation.” The source went as far as to say that the conversation, which took place on Sunday night, was “super awkward,” but it was not clear what the two may have been discussing.

What do you make of the "very heated conversation that became super awkward" that Robert Saleh & Woody Johnson are said to have gotten into at the party at the NFL Owners meeting❓ What do you think they were discussing❓#Jets | 🎥 @uSTADIUM pic.twitter.com/vxB7QkOT79 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 27, 2024

This may all be nothing, but it cannot be a good look for an owner and his head coach to be having a heated discussion in a place where someone else could hear or observe them. It is also intriguing considering Saleh’s job status was the subject of some speculation last season, though he was obviously retained for another year.

The Jets were a major disappointment in 2023, posting a 7-10 record after Aaron Rodgers’ injury in the season opener. Johnson did not hide his displeasure with some aspects of the team’s performance, so the staff will be under significant scrutiny in 2024.