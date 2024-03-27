 Skip to main content
Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson had heated confrontation at owners meetings?

March 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets cannot even get through the NFL owners meetings without a bit of drama flaring up, at least according to one new claim.

In an appearance on “Around The NFL,” NFL Media’s Colleen Wolfe cited a “very reliable source” that said Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh became involved in a “very heated conversation.” The source went as far as to say that the conversation, which took place on Sunday night, was “super awkward,” but it was not clear what the two may have been discussing.

This may all be nothing, but it cannot be a good look for an owner and his head coach to be having a heated discussion in a place where someone else could hear or observe them. It is also intriguing considering Saleh’s job status was the subject of some speculation last season, though he was obviously retained for another year.

The Jets were a major disappointment in 2023, posting a 7-10 record after Aaron Rodgers’ injury in the season opener. Johnson did not hide his displeasure with some aspects of the team’s performance, so the staff will be under significant scrutiny in 2024.

New York Jets, Robert Saleh, Woody Johnson
