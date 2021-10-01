 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 1, 2021

Rodney Harrison has warning for Patriots ahead of Tom Brady showdown

October 1, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady Bucs

Rodney Harrison was teammates with Tom Brady for six seasons in New England and helped the quarterback win two of his seven Super Bowl titles. The former Pro Bowl safety knows Brady better than most, and he has a warning for the Patriots ahead of their big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Harrison referred to Brady as “a thug.” He meant it in the nicest way possible, as he was referring to Brady’s desire to embarrass his opponent. Harrison doesn’t see that changing when Brady faces the Patriots.

Brady will likely be feeling a lot of different emotions when he walks into Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. He spent 20 years of his career there and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. The fans will undoubtedly give him a thunderous ovation, and the the home team is expected to pay tribute to Brady with a video montage.

But once the ball is in the air, Brady will be out for blood. He’ll be even more motivated that usual to prove that the Patriots should have done more to keep him. Bill Belichick had some pretty flattering things to say about Brady this week, but Harrison is right — nothing’s going to change the 44-year-old’s mindset. That could be bad news for New England.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus