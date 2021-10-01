Rodney Harrison has warning for Patriots ahead of Tom Brady showdown

Rodney Harrison was teammates with Tom Brady for six seasons in New England and helped the quarterback win two of his seven Super Bowl titles. The former Pro Bowl safety knows Brady better than most, and he has a warning for the Patriots ahead of their big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Harrison referred to Brady as “a thug.” He meant it in the nicest way possible, as he was referring to Brady’s desire to embarrass his opponent. Harrison doesn’t see that changing when Brady faces the Patriots.

"At the end of the day, Tom [Brady] is a goon. Tom is a thug. He wants to rip the Patriots face off their head. If he can win by three or four touchdowns, that's exactly what he's going to do." – Rodney Harrison on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 1, 2021

Brady will likely be feeling a lot of different emotions when he walks into Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. He spent 20 years of his career there and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. The fans will undoubtedly give him a thunderous ovation, and the the home team is expected to pay tribute to Brady with a video montage.

But once the ball is in the air, Brady will be out for blood. He’ll be even more motivated that usual to prove that the Patriots should have done more to keep him. Bill Belichick had some pretty flattering things to say about Brady this week, but Harrison is right — nothing’s going to change the 44-year-old’s mindset. That could be bad news for New England.