Rodrigo Blankenship, DK Metcalf took awesome picture referencing viral tweet

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf are curiously associated with each other. They don’t play the same position, but they do share a meme.

Blankenship and Metcalf were the subjects of a viral tweet from last November. It showed Blankenship, glasses and relatively thin, next to the notoriously jacked Metcalf, and remarked on how funny it was that they play the same sport.

I love the NFL because both of these humans play the same sport professionally pic.twitter.com/EpnOzCU0ub — Johnathon Poppe (@JPopASU) November 23, 2020

The Colts and Seahawks met in Week 1, and with both players aware of the meme, they took the chance to pose for a picture together. Blankenship posted it to his social media accounts, pointing out that both of them were pretty good at football, too.

Metcalf commented on the post too, wishing Blankenship good luck for the rest of the season.

It’s pretty cool considering this is basically a response to a light-hearted joke made months ago. Yes, Metcalf may be much more of an athletic specimen than Blankenship, but it hardly matters when each of them can do their job well.