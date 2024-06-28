Rome Odunze could play unexpected role for Bears as rookie?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze wants to make a massive impact in the team’s passing game as a rookie this year, but he could also play a prominent role on special teams.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was asked on Thursday about the possibility of Odunze returning punts this season. Hightower referred to Odunze as an “every-down player” and did not rule it out.

“Rome is an every-down player. Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player and a fourth-down player,” Hightower said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call. … He’s in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top.”

As Hightower mentioned, Odunze had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown last season. Odunze was named Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week that week, but he very rarely played on special teams.

NFL teams are typically hesitant to have every-down players return kicks and punts, as the risk of injury often outweighs the potential reward. The Bears used the No. 9 overall pick on Odunze, so they likely expect him to step into a top wide receiver role right away.

If Odunze wants to accomplish the ambitious goal he has set for himself, he is probably best served not returning punts.