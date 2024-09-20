Rome Odunze’s dad already causing trouble on social media?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has not made much of an impact through his first two games, but the rookie’s father feels his son has already faced unfair criticism.

Odunze’s father, James Odunze, caused a stir on social media this week when he shared a clip that showed Rome getting wide open in the end zone during the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Many people thought James shared the video as a knock on Caleb Williams.

James said that is not why he shared the clip, however. In a follow-up post, the elder Odunze shared a graph that showed how Rome has the fifth-highest win rate against opposing cornerbacks among all rookie wide receivers. James said he was providing a “reference-guide or those with the initials D.O.” who work for ESPN.

Network W/respect https://t.co/YAo1HUCsJt pic.twitter.com/4Oq7jvZIXf — JAMES ODUNZE (@JamesOdunze) September 19, 2024

On Wednesday, Dan Orlovsky said in a post on X that Odunze “isn’t getting open at this level right now.” Orlovsky said Williams is going to have to get more comfortable throwing the former Washington star some 50/50 balls since Odunze is not winning against defenders.

The Bears and Caleb are gonna have to get comfortable giving Rome more “covered” opportunities Rome isn’t getting open at this level right now— Caleb will have to get comfortable throwing him some 50/50 balls — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 18, 2024

James’ story checks out, but the reaction to his post should serve as a reminder that he needs to be careful with social media. The initial clip he tweeted was viewed as him calling out Williams, which could have created some awkwardness for Rome.

Odunze, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, has 3 catches for 44 yards through two games. He has also dealt with an injury, so that could be a factor in his play.