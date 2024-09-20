 Skip to main content
Rome Odunze’s dad already causing trouble on social media?

September 20, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Rome Odunze working out with the Bears

May 23, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up during organized team activities at Halas Hall Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has not made much of an impact through his first two games, but the rookie’s father feels his son has already faced unfair criticism.

Odunze’s father, James Odunze, caused a stir on social media this week when he shared a clip that showed Rome getting wide open in the end zone during the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Many people thought James shared the video as a knock on Caleb Williams.

James said that is not why he shared the clip, however. In a follow-up post, the elder Odunze shared a graph that showed how Rome has the fifth-highest win rate against opposing cornerbacks among all rookie wide receivers. James said he was providing a “reference-guide or those with the initials D.O.” who work for ESPN.

On Wednesday, Dan Orlovsky said in a post on X that Odunze “isn’t getting open at this level right now.” Orlovsky said Williams is going to have to get more comfortable throwing the former Washington star some 50/50 balls since Odunze is not winning against defenders.

James’ story checks out, but the reaction to his post should serve as a reminder that he needs to be careful with social media. The initial clip he tweeted was viewed as him calling out Williams, which could have created some awkwardness for Rome.

Odunze, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, has 3 catches for 44 yards through two games. He has also dealt with an injury, so that could be a factor in his play.

James OdunzeRome Odunze
